Brampton votes to remain part of Peel Region

Brampton city councillors have voted to remain part of Peel Region.

The unanimous vote came during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Councillor Doug Whillan says separating from Peel would create more problems than it would solve.

“It’s important to remember that not only Brampton benefited, but Mississauga and Caledon benefited from the Region of Peel,” he told 680 NEWS. “At times there’s been struggling with our neighbours to the south, but its been a good relationship in my opinion as far as the services for the residents in all three municipalities. So I think this is the right move and hopefully the province will listen”

Council’s resolution will now be submitted to the province’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for consideration, as part of the provincial review of regional governments.

Mississauga councillors voted in March to ask the province to operate as an independent city.

Caledon council has voted to remain.