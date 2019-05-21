Avenatti says indictment imminent in Nike extortion case

NEW YORK — Attorney Michael Avenatti says he expects to be indicted in New York in the coming days following his March arrest on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti posted a Twitter message Tuesday saying he intends to fight the “legally baseless allegations” and vowed to clear his name.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Avenatti was arrested in March after federal prosecutors said he threatened to expose that Nike paid high school basketball players unless the company paid him up to $25 million.

He denied those allegations and separate charges of tax, wire and bank fraud in California.

Prosecutors there say Avenatti embezzled settlement funds and proceeds from other matters he handled for several clients.

