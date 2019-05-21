Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Authorities remove 178 cats from suburban Detroit home
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 8:18 am EDT
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say animal control officers have removed 178 cats from a suburban Detroit home where the animals were found living in what was described as deplorable conditions.
The Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center says the animals were found after an Oakland County animal control officer went to the home in West Bloomfield Township last month to perform a welfare check on cats at the home. The agency says 60 of the cats have been euthanized because of severe illness or aggression.
The home was reportedly owned by two people who lived elsewhere. Prosecutors are expected to review the case for possible charges.
Many of the cats that were removed from the house had health issues including upper respiratory infections, fleas, skin infections, ear mites and malnutrition.
