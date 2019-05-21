Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Authorities: Man shot by LA County deputies wielded hammer
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 9:36 pm EDT
LYNWOOD, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a man shot and wounded by deputies had threatened his family with a hammer and may have been intoxicated.
Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday as deputies responded to a disturbance call in Lynwood, just south of downtown Los Angeles.
Officials didn’t say what prompted deputies to open fire.
A sheriff’s department statement says the 44-year-old man was struck at least once and is hospitalized in unknown condition.
A hammer was recovered.
No deputies were injured.
___
4:10 p.m.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say deputies shot and wounded a man during an encounter in Lynwood.
Authorities have released few details of the shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city just south of downtown Los Angeles.
Officials say the wounded man was hospitalized in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.
The Associated Press
