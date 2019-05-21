Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Attorneys: Ohio State needs to reveal who knew about abuse
by John Seewer, The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 6:20 am EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio — Attorneys for nearly 60 men who say they were sexually abused by a now-dead Ohio State team doctor want the school to release the names of coaches and administrators who allegedly knew about the wrongdoing but did nothing.
They also want the university to come up with a specific plan by June for how to deal with future sexual abuse allegations.
This comes after a report released last week said Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students for two decades into the 1990s.
The investigation also revealed that dozens of Ohio State personnel heard concerns about Strauss but failed to take action. The report released only a few names.
Attorney Ilann Maazel says those names shouldn’t be secret.
Ohio State’s president has apologized and says the university has changed.
