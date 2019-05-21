Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alberta legislature session to begin under new Premier Jason Kenney
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2019 4:00 am EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacts to a question as he speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his new government head to the house this week to launch an ambitious legislative agenda of loud changes set to the sounds of silence. Kenney has promised what he calls a "spring of renewal" in his United Conservatives' first legislature session since winning the April 16 election over former premier Rachel Notley's NDP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
EDMONTON — The Alberta legislature is to start a new session today with a lot of new faces and a new government in charge.
Premier Jason Kenney and the 63 members of his United Conservative caucus are to be sworn in as legislature members and a Speaker is to be chosen.
Former premier Rachel Notley heads up the 24-member NDP official Opposition.
A throne speech is planned for Wednesday and a bill to repeal the provincial carbon tax is to be introduced.
The UCP says there will be about a dozen bills tabled during the sitting, including ones proposing to change the minimum wage for young workers and to cut the corporate tax.
A full budget isn’t expected until the fall.
Kenney’s government has also promised to try to change the nature of debate.
He has said he would like to ban the tradition of legislature members banging on their desks to show their approval in the house.
Kenney says desk-thumping, cross-aisle heckling and shouting are unseemly and undignified.