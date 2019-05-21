Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
About 1,000 commuters spend hours trapped in Moscow subway
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 4:17 pm EDT
Subway workers help commuters to a replacement train in the Moscow Metropolitan in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. About 1,000 commuters remained trapped on the subway for several hours due to a power outage until they were safely evacuated. (mosmetro.ru via AP)
MOSCOW — About 1,000 commuters have been trapped in a Moscow subway for several hours because of a power outage.
Moscow’s subway said in a statement that passengers of three subway trains have been safely evacuated and there have been no injuries.
It said that Tuesday’s glitch on the Solntsevo line was caused by a power outage, adding that it was working to resume normal traffic along the line. The Interfax news agency said that there were more than 1,000 passengers in the three trains that were trapped.
The malfunction was unusually big for the capital’s sprawling rapid transit system, which carries up to 9 million passengers a day.