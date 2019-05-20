Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Westboro Baptist protests Morehouse over transgender policy
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 3:39 am EDT
ATLANTA — The Westboro Baptist Church protested outside of the country’s only all-male historically black college over the school’s new admission policy that accepts transgender men.
WXIA-TV reports the demonstrators from the Kansas-based church appeared outside Morehouse College in Atlanta on Sunday ahead of the school’s graduation ceremonies. The school announced in April that transgender men would be allowed to enrol at the school for the first time in 2020.
The station says the group also protested outside Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. The church says it protested at Spelman because of a student group that supports anyone in the LGBTQ community. The church says it protested at Clark Atlanta because one of the school’s graduation speakers lied about “Jesus Christ and His Word.”
