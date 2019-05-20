Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UN: Armed group closed water supply valves in Libya capital
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 8:38 pm EDT
The U.N. says an armed group has stormed the main water distribution station in Libya’s capital and closed valves supplying Tripoli and cities in the northwest, potentially affecting some 2 million people.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that U.N. humanitarian officials are deeply concerned over the reported water cutoff.
He said some Tripoli districts are already experiencing low water pressure, “and it is expected that the full impact will be felt in the coming two days unless the valves are reopened.”
Libya plunged into chaos after dictator Moammar Gadhafi was killed in 2011.
The self-styled Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive from the east on April 4 seeking to take Tripoli. Hifter’s forces are battling militias loosely allied with the weak, U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.