TV comedian Zelenskiy sworn in as Ukraine's president
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 3:29 am EDT
FILE - In this Sunday, April 21, 2019 file photo, Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy leaves a booth at a polling station during the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who takes the presidential oath on Monday May 20, 2019, comes into the post having never held political office; his popularity is rooted in playing the role of president on a television sit-com. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
KIEV, Ukraine — Television star Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been sworn in as Ukraine’s next president after he beat the incumbent at the polls last month.
The ceremony was held at Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv on Monday morning.
Zelenskiy ditched the idea of a traditional motorcade and walked to the parliament through a park packed with people. Flanked by four bodyguards, he was giving high-fives to some of the spectators and even stopped to take a selfie with one of them.
Zelenskiy, a popular comedian with no political experience, overwhelmingly won the presidential election against incumbent Petro Poroshenko in a victory that reflected Ukrainians’ exhaustion with politics-as-usual.
Rumours about Zelenskiy’s potential bid first surfaced when he played the Ukrainian president in a television show several years earlier.