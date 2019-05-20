Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days after rival Biden did
by Darlene Supervile, The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 6:25 pm EDT
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to a Montoursville, Pa., for a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is heading to Pennsylvania to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate — and himself.
Trump’s appearance Monday in the key battleground state comes two days after 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Philadelphia.
The president is travelling to Montoursville (mahn-TOORZ’-vihl) on behalf of Republican Fred Keller, who faces Democrat Marc Friedenberg in Tuesday’s election to fill the U.S. House seat formerly held by Republican Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned in January. Voters in the heavily GOP district overwhelmingly backed Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump narrowly defeated Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016.
Biden, the former vice-president and Pennsylvania native who leads his Democratic presidential rivals, is mounting a strong push in the state.