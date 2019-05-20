Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial set to begin in case targeting Virginia abortion laws
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 3:37 am EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — A trial is set to begin in a lawsuit filed by women’s health groups seeking to overturn restrictions on abortion providers in Virginia.
The lawsuit is among legal challenges filed in at least a dozen states over what abortion-rights groups call Targeted Restrictions on Abortion Providers.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Richmond as a handful of states have recently passed tough new anti-abortion laws, including Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky.
The lawsuit challenges four Virginia laws, including a physician-only law that bars nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants from performing first-trimester abortions.
Another law requires women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound at least 24 hours before it is performed.
The case will be decided by a judge, not a jury.
The Associated Press
