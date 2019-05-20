Toronto Fire rescues man and woman from Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto Fire says a man and woman were safely rescued from the Scarborough Bluffs on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the Bluffs shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of two individuals who had gone over the edge.

Platoon Chief Armando Schiarizza tells CityNews two squads and their assisting trucks were involved in the rescue.

“When our crews arrived, people did flag us down and we located one individual about 20 feet down from the edge of the bluffs and the other individual was about 50 feet down,” he said.

Chief Schiarizza says both people were uninjured and are being looked at by paramedics.

It is unclear how the man and woman came to be stuck on the Bluffs, but Chief Schiarizza says the pathways in the area are very close to the edge and the ground is unstable making it a dangerous area. The area is chained off and signs in the area say “no trespassing,” “danger” and “no access to beach.”

“It’s would only be an assumption that they toppled over,” he said.

Chief Schiarizza called the operation a “perfect rescue” but when it comes to getting close to the cliffs, he simply said “don’t.”

“You must understand that this ground is very unstable and you never know what may happen if you get this close,” he said.