Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Tech-savvy Estonians vote online in European elections
by David Keyton, The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 4:14 am EDT
Linda Lainvoo votes online in the European elections from the comfort of a cafe in Estonia's capital, Tallinn, Thursday May 16, 2019. Estonia is the only country in the world to allow internet voting for the entire electorate, in every election. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia was crippled by cyberattacks on government networks during a dispute with Russia in 2007. Today the tiny tech-savvy nation is so certain of its cyber defences that it is the only country in the world to allow internet voting for the entire electorate, in every election, and thousands have already done so ahead of elections to the European Parliament.
Internet voting — or i-voting —has been available since 2005 in the nation that gave the world Skype, and the percentage of voters using the internet to cast ballots has increased with each election, reaching 44% of voters in national election in March.