Subtropical storm develops south of Bermuda

MIAMI — Meteorologists say a low pressure system located several hundred miles (kilometres) southwest of Bermuda has become a subtropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center on Monday tweeted that Subtropical Storm Andrea had a “well-defined centre” with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (64 kph).

On its website, the centre said chances that Andrea would strengthen were near 100 per cent. The centre planned to update its forecast later Monday.

The Associated Press