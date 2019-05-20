Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spain: 5 Catalan separatist prisoners escorted to Parliament
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 6:05 am EDT
The leader of the Catalonian ERC party Oriol Junqueras, centre, prepares to sign some documents and collect his credentials alongside the ERC parliamentary spokesperson Gabriel Rufian, right, inside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday May 20, 2019. The five separatist leaders on trial for Catalonia's 2017 secession attempt who were elected to the Spanish Parliament in April 28 elections have been escorted by police to pick up their official parliament credentials. The Supreme Court is allowing the five politicians to get their credentials on Monday and attend the opening session of the new Parliament on Tuesday. (J.J. Guillen/Pool Photo via AP)
MADRID — The five separatist leaders on trial for Catalonia’s 2017 secession attempt who were elected to the Spanish Parliament last month have picked up their official credentials under police escort.
The Supreme Court allowed the five to get their credentials on Monday and attend the opening session of the new Parliament on Tuesday.
However, it will not allow them to participate in any meetings or speak to the press while at the Parliament in Madrid.
Former Catalan regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras and three other high-profile separatists won seats in the Lower Chamber, while Raül Romeva won a seat in the Senate.
The five, along with others, are being held in prison pending trial. They face several years in prison if found guilty of rebellion.