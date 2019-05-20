Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Carolina: Tax break for Carolina Panthers near passage
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 2:09 pm EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators are expected to clear the final hurdle to giving the Carolina Panthers up to $120 million in tax breaks to move their practice fields and team headquarters out of North Carolina.
The Senate voted 23-16 on Monday to approve a compromise smoothing over small differences in the bill. The House is expected to pass the bill later Monday and Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to quickly sign it into law.
The bill exempts the Panthers from paying state income taxes for players, coaches and other employees for 15 years as long as they use the money to build their new complex near Rock Hill.
The team would continue to play games 15 miles (25 kilometres) north in Charlotte, North Carolina.
