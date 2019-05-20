Loading articles...

Police seek armed Alabama man accused of shooting officers

AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armour and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren’t immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command centre has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.

The Associated Press

