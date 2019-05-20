Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek armed Alabama man accused of shooting officers
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 6:12 am EDT
AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.
Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armour and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.
It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren’t immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command centre has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.
The Associated Press
