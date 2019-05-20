Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pediatrician indicted on 65 charges after rape accusation
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 5:13 pm EDT
BALTIMORE — A Maryland pediatrician accused recently of raping a patient has since been indicted on 65 additional charges, including nine counts of child sex abuse.
Frederick County police and prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted Dr. Ernesto Torres after 11 more victims came forward after an initial indictment May 3. He was arrested Monday, their joint statement says. The latest indictment includes 43 counts of third-degree sex offences.
Torres was initially charged with second-degree rape involving an 18-year-old woman. He was released on home detention after posting $100,000 bond.
The man’s attorney, Richard Bricken, stressed Monday that the accused man is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial.
The Associated Press
