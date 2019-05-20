Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan ends offshore drilling after no gas, oil were found
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 9:12 am EDT
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s ministry of petroleum says authorities are ending offshore drilling off the Karachi coast in the Arabian Sea after no reservoirs of oil or gas were found.
The news was a setback for Pakistan, which had placed high hopes in the project discovering enough oil for its needs.
The ministry said in Sunday’s statement that the drilling, which began in January, was a joint venture of Exxon Mobil, ENI and two Pakistani companies. It said the oil exploration well will be plugged and abandoned.
Energy-starved Pakistan has large reservoirs of natural gas. But large oil fields are yet to be found in Pakistan, which has made several unsuccessful attempts to find oil in the Arabian sea. The country imports most of its oil from the Mideast, including Saudi Arabia.
The Associated Press
