Man, 28, shot in North York apartment, suspect wanted

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a 28-year-old was shot at a North York apartment Sunday night.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition but police add his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for one male suspect but have yet to release a description.