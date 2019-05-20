Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Guilty pleas in caging, beating, abuse of autistic woman
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 1:32 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A husband and wife charged with violently abusing a young autistic woman in Louisiana and forcing her to live in an outdoor cage have pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in federal court.
Terry Knope II and Raylaine Knope pleaded guilty Monday in New Orleans to charges including forced labour conspiracy. Terry Knope II also pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge. Court documents say he shot the victim with a BB gun because she was disabled.
Each could face 28 years in prison when sentenced in August.
They were among five charged in a 2018 indictment alleging a litany of horrors against the 22-year-old victim.
Prosecutors said the victim was at times beaten, burned with a cigarette lighter and forced to eat the cremation ashes of her late mother.
The Associated Press
