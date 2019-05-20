Loading articles...

Fire at CNE bandshell stage suspected to be arson

Last Updated May 20, 2019 at 3:36 pm EDT

A charred piece of stage and several fire extinguishers are seen at the CNE bandshell stage after a fire on May 20, 2019. Alex Sen Gupta/CityNews viewer

Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office are investigating a fire at the CNE Bandshell stage as arson.

Police responded to a call for a fire at the stage at around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The small blaze was quickly put out.

A witness on scene saw a charred piece of the stage in the parking lot with several fire extinguishers nearby (pictured above).

No injuries were reported.

