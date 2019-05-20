Ferry service proposed between Humber Bay Shores and Yonge Street

A private water taxi company is floating the idea of bringing a ferry service to Humber Bay Shores that would take commuters from the area to downtown Toronto during rush hour.

The Otter Guy Inc. is holding a public meeting in order to judge public interest in the new route.

The ferry would run six trips per day between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday from Humber Bay Shores to the Yonge Street taxi terminal. There would also be ferries on the weekend to provide service to the Toronto Islands.

The company said they have purchased an electric, 200-passenger high-speed catamaran that intends to address global warming, pollution and the transit issues in Humber Bay Shores.

President Alex Nosal said the boat will take four months to build, but they are waiting until they have full support from the city as the company would need a lease for the dock at Humber Bay.

Nosal adds they have been in contact with Councillor Mark Grimes and the Parks department and were told if sufficient support from the community exists, the city would be happy to assist in setting up the proposed service.

The town hall meeting is being held at the Polish Alliance hall at 2282 Lake Shore Blvd W. at 7 p.m. on May 30.

Toronto has worked in the past in an attempt to provide better transit service to rapidly growing area of Humber Bay Shores, including introducing a shuttle to the Mimico GO station last summer.