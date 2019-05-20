Female suffers serious injuries in Rexdale shooting

A female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning in Rexdale.

Toronto police were called to Martin Grove Road near John Garland Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

The female victim, possibly around 18 years old, was found outside with serious gunshot wounds. Investigators have yet to determine where the shooting took place.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police.