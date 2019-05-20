Loading articles...

Female suffers serious injuries in Rexdale shooting

Last Updated May 20, 2019 at 7:38 am EDT

A female is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Rexdale early Monday morning. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning in Rexdale.

Toronto police were called to Martin Grove Road near John Garland Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

The female victim, possibly around 18 years old, was found outside with serious gunshot wounds. Investigators have yet to determine where the shooting took place.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.