FCC chairman backs T-Mobile, Sprint merger

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says he plans to recommend the agency approve the $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint, saying it’ll speed up 5G deployment in the U.S.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai also said Monday that the combination will help bring faster mobile broadband to rural Americans.

Pai said T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. would suffer “serious consequences” if they don’t meet their FCC commitments, including the possibility of having to pay billions to the Treasury Department.

The Associated Press