Ex-Oregon football star recounts disarming student with gun
by Gillian Flaccus, The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 2:14 pm EDT
FILE - This 2016, file photo shows Keanon Lowe of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. Lowe, a former analyst for the 49ers and wide receiver at the University of Oregon, subdued a person with a gun who appeared on a Portland, Oregon high school campus Friday, May 17, 2019. Lowe is now a coach at Parkrose High School. (AP Photo/File)
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former University of Oregon football star says he had seconds to react when a student armed with a shotgun entered a classroom at a Portland high school.
Keanon Lowe, who now works as a coach at Parkrose High School, tells Good Morning America that he wrestled the student for the gun Friday as other students ran screaming from the room.
The suspect, 18-year-old Angel Granados Diaz, was expected to be in court Monday on several firearms charges.
Court papers don’t list an attorney for him.
No one was injured in the incident. Police are still trying to determine if any shots were fired.
Lowe, who is also a school security guard, says he was in the classroom to take a student to the office when Diaz walked in.