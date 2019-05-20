Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Egypt says after bus attack, 12 militants killed in Cairo
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 4:51 am EDT
Police inspect a car and a bus that were damaged by a bomb, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, March 19, 2019. Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids. They said Sunday's blast wounded at least 17 people including tourists. (AP Photo/Mohammed Salah)
CAIRO — Egypt says security forces killed 12 members of a militant group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in shootouts in Cairo, just hours after a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids, wounding at least 17.
The Interior Ministry says seven of the militants were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in the Sixth of October suburb. The remaining five were shot and killed after opening fire on police storming their residences in Cairo’s Shorouk suburb.
The ministry says explosive devices, weapons and ammunition were found in the militants’ possession. It says the militants belonged to “Hasm,” an armed faction of the Brotherhood.
Sunday’s roadside bomb wounded at least 17 people including South African tourists.