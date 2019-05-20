Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's pig disease outbreak pushes up global pork prices
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 4:13 am EDT
In this May 8, 2019, photo, a pig walks near a window in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. Pork lovers worldwide are wincing at prices that have jumped by up to 40 percent as China's struggle to stamp out African swine fever in its vast pig herds sends shockwaves through global meat markets. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
BEIJING — Pork lovers worldwide are wincing at prices that have jumped up to 40 per cent as African swine fever in China’s vast pig herds sends shockwaves through global meat markets.
China produces and consumes two-thirds of the world’s pork, but supplies are falling as Beijing destroys herds and blocks shipments. Importers are filling the gap by buying pork as far away as Europe, boosting prices and causing shortages in some markets.
African swine fever doesn’t harm humans. It’s deadly and spreads quickly among pigs. It was first reported in August in China’s northeast. Since then, 1 million pigs have died and the disease has spread to most Chinese provinces.
The higher prices are a serious concern in places such as Cambodia where pork is the only affordable meat for many families.