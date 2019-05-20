Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
At least 3 killed in China building collapse
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 4:01 am EDT
BEIJING — Authorities say at least three people have been killed and four remain buried in the collapse of a building in southern China.
Framework surrounding a bar in the city of Baise in Guangxi province gave way at around 1 a.m. on Monday, trapping or injuring almost 100 people.
The local government said in a statement on its microblog that 87 people were injured. Rescuers were using search dogs and electronic monitors to try to find other survivors.
The bar was located on the top of a three-story, steel-framed building.
China has recently suffered a spate of building collapses and other industrial accidents.
On Thursday, a building being refurbished collapsed in Shanghai, and in March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the country’s east.
The Associated Press
