Arizona police officer in fatal shooting of teen resigns
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 6:22 pm EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe police officer who fatally shot a teenage boy who was holding a replica gun and fleeing from a vehicle burglary has resigned from the department.
Tempe police say Officer Joseph Jaen met Monday with Chief Slyvia Moir and she accepted his resignation, effective immediately.
Police say Jaen’s resignation is separate from a criminal review and administrative review into the Jan. 15 shooting and both still are ongoing.
Jaen was responding to a call of a suspicious car when he spotted 14-year-old Antonio Arce allegedly burglarizing a truck.
Arce fled while holding a replica gun.
Police say Jaen fired his weapon because he thought the teen’s gun was real and perceived a threat.
Body-worn cameras show Arce didn’t appear to turn around or point a weapon at Jaen.
