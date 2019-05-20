Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Another round of severe weather forecast for Southern Plains
by The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 9:30 am EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of severe weather is forecast for the Southern Plains, including the possibility of tornadoes.
School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere have cancelled classes Monday as forecasts also call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (128 kph). A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for the West Texas.
The National Weather Service says the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.
It’s the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured.
The Associated Press
