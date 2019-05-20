Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
And the winner of the 'Game of Thrones' is ...
by Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 3:03 am EDT
This combination photo of images released by HBO shows Isaac Hempstead Wright portraying Bran Stark in "Game of Thrones." The final episode of the popular series airs on Sunday. (HBO via AP)
LOS ANGELES — Winter has come and winter has gone.
The last of the heads have been lopped off and the last of the dragon fire has been spent as “Game of Thrones” aired its 73rd and final episode Sunday night.
While the results were the usual split decision, there were some clear winners and losers.
(MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.)
Jon Snow vowed love and loyalty to Queen Daenerys Targaryen, even as he stabbed her to death for fear she’s become a mad tyrant.
The aftermath brought a serious upset, with King Brandon Stark becoming King Bran the Broken.
Yet Bran doesn’t get to sit on the Iron Throne — a dragon melted that — or rule the Seven Kingdoms — his sister Sansa broke one off to become queen of an independent Winterfell.
