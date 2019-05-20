Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All by himself: Amash alone among GOP on impeachment
by Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press
Posted May 20, 2019 4:56 pm EDT
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Amash isn't taking back his call for President Trump's impeachment. The fourth-term congressman took considerable heat on Monday, May 20, 2019, for tweeting over the weekend that special counsel Robert Mueller's report outlined obstruction by the president.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON — Michigan Republican Justin Amash isn’t taking back his call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The fifth-term congressman took considerable heat on Monday for tweeting over the weekend that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report outlined clear obstruction by the president. He is the lone Republican to call for the House to formally charge Trump.
The reaction was swift: Trump called him a “loser,” and a House leader questioned whether Amash belongs in the GOP conference. By Monday, Amash had drawn a new primary challenger in the 2020 election.
Amash doubled down with another stream of tweets Monday laying out what he sees as the legal and constitutional foundations for impeachment.
Mueller found no evidence of conspiracy with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. He did not make a recommendation on obstruction.