2 children injured in 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Four people, including two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Monday evening.

Paramedics and police responded to a call for a collision on Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive around 6 p.m.

Police say one car crashed into a light pole. There is no information available about the second car at this time.

Both injured children were in the same car and one of them was unconscious after the crash.

One male child was taken to a pediatric trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Three other patients were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Pharmacy Avenue is closed and buses are detouring in the area while police investigate.

More to come