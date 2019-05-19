Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sisters of Ste-Anne hold unique garage sale before giving up Montreal convent
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2019 1:38 pm EDT
MONTREAL — The Montreal-area Sisters of Ste-Anne are hosting a unique garage sale this weekend as the religious organization prepares to leave its 110-year-old convent.
Sister Celine Dupuis says the mother house in the Lachine borough has hundreds of rooms and is far too big for the remaining members of the religious organization, whose average age is 87.
Thousands of people have attended the sale to browse through items including artwork, furniture, household goods and plants.
Dupuis said she has been pleasantly surprised to see the most popular items were religious statues and crucifixes, which quickly sold out.
The sisters will spend two more years in the mother house before moving to a smaller house that will be built for them nearby.
They have decided to sell the massive building to a community organization, which will transform it into affordable and social housing.
The Canadian Press
