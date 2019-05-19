Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Schiff: Amash criticism not enough to push Trump impeachment
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 2:24 pm EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, U.S Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, speaks to the audience during a town hall meeting at the Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek, Mich. Amash, a Republican congressman from Michigan says he's concluded that President Donald Trump has "engaged in impeachable conduct." Congressman Justin Amash tweeted Saturday, May 18, 2019 that he has read the entire redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. (Carly Geraci//Kalamazoo Gazette via AP, File)
WASHINGTON — A key Democrat says Republican Rep. Justin Amash’s accusation that President Donald Trump engaged in “impeachable conduct” in the Russia investigation isn’t enough to count as bipartisan support to launch impeachment proceedings.
But House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff nevertheless is warning that Democrats remain on that potential path to force White House co-operation with the various congressional investigations into Trump’s conduct.
He tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that impeachment proceedings are an “additional tool” to get information, along with subpoenas.
Amash on Saturday became the first member of Trump’s party on Capitol Hill to accuse him of engaging in “impeachable conduct” stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Still, Schiff said it remained unlikely that an impeachment trial would succeed in the Republican-controlled Senate.