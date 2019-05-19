Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: More companies in China handing over technology
by Joe McDonald, The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 10:55 pm EDT
FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, a staff member works in a circuit board manufacturing facility in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. In a report issued Monday, May 20, 2019, a business group says the number of foreign companies in China that feel compelled to hand over technology in exchange for market access has doubled since two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
BEIJING — A business group says the number of foreign companies in China that feel compelled to hand over technology in exchange for market access has doubled since two years ago.
The issue is one of the complaints behind President Donald Trump’s tariff fight with Beijing.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China’s report Monday highlighted enduring complaints about “forced technology transfer” despite official denials and promises of change.
The chamber said one in five companies that responded to a survey said they feel compelled to hand over technology. The number was higher in some industries — 30 per cent in petroleum and chemicals and 28 per cent in medical devices.