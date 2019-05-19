Loading articles...

One lucky listener will win $2,200 Weather Guarantee Jackpot on Tuesday

An up and down long weekend forecast means a nice payout for a 680 NEWS Insider.

We blew the weather guarantee Sunday when the temperature at Pearson airport only got to 21 C, and not the forecast high of 25 C.

That means on Tuesday morning, someone will be $2,200 richer!! We will draw the name of that 680 NEWS Insider right after traffic and weather at 7:21 a.m.

