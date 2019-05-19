Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Morrison thanks Australians for surprise election victory
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 12:12 am EDT
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, kisses his wife, Jenny, after his opponent conceded defeat in the federal election in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Australia's ruling conservative coalition, lead by Morrison, won a surprise victory in the country's general election, defying opinion polls that had tipped the center-left opposition party to oust it from power and promising an end to the revolving door of national leaders. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
SYDNEY, Australia — Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked “all Australians” for returning his conservative coalition to power in a shock general election result, and has vowed to get straight back to work.
While the opposition centre-left Labor Party had been tipped to win — both in opinion polls and with odds-makers — the coalition has romped to victory, most likely with an increased representation.
Speaking after a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump on Sunday morning, 51-year-old Morrison says he’s thankful to live in “the greatest country in the world,” and thankful to Australians for reelecting him.
He says he’ll start forming his new government on Monday.
Labour meanwhile will start looking for a new leader after Bill Shorten resigned following six years as head of the party.