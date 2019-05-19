Loading articles...

Man wanted for U.S. extradition believed to be in the GTA

Last Updated May 19, 2019 at 10:42 am EDT

Toronto police are asking for help in finding Osaruyi Igbinob Enazena, 52, wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for U.S. extradition. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help is looking for a man wanted in a fraud and identity theft investigation.

Osaruyi Igbinob Enazena, 52, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for extradition to the United States.

He is believed to still be in Canada after allegedly disappearing halfway through his Brampton bail hearing in July of last year.

Police say Enazena was arrested back on Feb. 2018. on a provisional warrant to face charges against him in Ohio in connection with a complex bank fraud and identity theft investigation.

He is originally from Nigeria, but is a Canadian permanent resident and has family and friends in the GTA.

Enazena is also known to go by different names including Eric Igbinoba, Osabowven Obika, Igbinoba Osavonwen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

gotta

Check the prime minister office in Ottawa..

May 19, 2019 at 10:38 am
John666

Ah, he must be the guy I got the email from stating that a long lost relative had passed away and I had inherited “$50,000Million US”

May 19, 2019 at 10:39 am
