Man wanted for U.S. extradition believed to be in the GTA

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help is looking for a man wanted in a fraud and identity theft investigation.

Osaruyi Igbinob Enazena, 52, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for extradition to the United States.

He is believed to still be in Canada after allegedly disappearing halfway through his Brampton bail hearing in July of last year.

Police say Enazena was arrested back on Feb. 2018. on a provisional warrant to face charges against him in Ohio in connection with a complex bank fraud and identity theft investigation.

He is originally from Nigeria, but is a Canadian permanent resident and has family and friends in the GTA.

Enazena is also known to go by different names including Eric Igbinoba, Osabowven Obika, Igbinoba Osavonwen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.