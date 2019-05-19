Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'John Wick 3' dethrones 'Avengers: Endgame' with $57 million
by Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 11:36 am EDT
In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Charles Melton, left, and Yara Shahidi appear in a scene from the film "The Sun Is Also a Star." (Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
LOS ANGELES — The box office has a new king and his name is John Wick.
The third installment of the hyper violent Keanu Reeves franchise has taken the top spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of “Avengers: Endgame.” Studios on Sunday say “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” has grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.
“Avengers: Endgame” slid to second place in its fourth weekend with $29.4 million. Domestically, it’s now second only to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” placed third with $24.8 million and “A Dog’s Journey” opened in fourth with an underwhelming $8 million.
The young adult adaptation “The Sun Is Also a Star” fizzed in its debut, grossing only $2.6 million and landing in eighth place.