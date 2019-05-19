Loading articles...

Grief lingers in Virginia town that paid high price on D-Day

In this May 6, 2019, photo, owner Ken Parker, displays a copy of an original telegram sent announcing fatalities of the Bedford Boys during an interview at a tribute center for the Bedford Boys in Bedford, Va. Twenty Bedford men were killed on D-Day. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BEDFORD, Va. — The 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy has a powerful significance for a small Virginia town.

Bedford lost 20 local men in the fighting on June 6, 1944. Its D-Day losses have long been considered among the steepest, proportionally, of any community in the U.S.

Bedford is now home to the National D-Day Memorial. Author Alex Kershaw detailed the town’s sacrifice in his 2003 bestseller “The Bedford Boys.” And a Bedford Boys tribute centre opened recently in what used to be popular drugstore.

Alan Suderman, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.