Grief lingers in Virginia town that paid high price on D-Day
by Alan Suderman, The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 8:21 am EDT
In this May 6, 2019, photo, owner Ken Parker, displays a copy of an original telegram sent announcing fatalities of the Bedford Boys during an interview at a tribute center for the Bedford Boys in Bedford, Va. Twenty Bedford men were killed on D-Day. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
BEDFORD, Va. — The 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy has a powerful significance for a small Virginia town.
Bedford lost 20 local men in the fighting on June 6, 1944. Its D-Day losses have long been considered among the steepest, proportionally, of any community in the U.S.
Bedford is now home to the National D-Day Memorial. Author Alex Kershaw detailed the town’s sacrifice in his 2003 bestseller “The Bedford Boys.” And a Bedford Boys tribute centre opened recently in what used to be popular drugstore.
