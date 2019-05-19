Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 11:53 am EDT
ATLANTA — A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist says his family is providing grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 class at Morehouse College.
Robert F. Smith made the announcement Sunday morning in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors and elicited the biggest cheers of the morning.
Smith received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony. He had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pledge to eliminate the student debt for the class has been estimated at $40 million.
Morehouse College is an all-male historically black college located in Atlanta.
Smith is the Founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in software, data, and technology-driven companies.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
The Associated Press
