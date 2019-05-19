Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida Governor: Trump won't allow flying migrants to state
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 2:36 pm EDT
MIAMI — The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Donald Trump told him he didn’t approve and wouldn’t authorize to fly hundreds of immigrants from the Mexican border to South Florida on a weekly basis.
DeSantis’ spokeswoman Helen Ferre said on Sunday that the governor spoke to Trump on Saturday, two days after local officials said they had been notified by U.S. Border Patrol that 1,000 migrants would soon be sent to Palm Beach and Broward counties.
Federal officials later said there were no immediate plans to fly migrants to Florida.
But the Border Patrol’s interim San Diego sector chief said the agency was still considering whether to add flights to the Miami area and two other regions because the government has run out of space to process migrants.
