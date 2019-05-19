Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal money announced to fight Alaska spruce bark beetles
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 1:49 pm EDT
KENAI, Alaska — The U.S. Forest Service is providing funds to the state to help address an accelerating spread of spruce bark beetles.
During a recent U.S. Senate hearing, Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said the agency would transfer $2 million in carry-over funds to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The money is intended to remove hazard trees and build fuel breaks.
According to the state forestry division, spruce beetles affected more than 1.3 million acres statewide during the 1990s. But that area has grown to more than 6 million acres since 2010.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the beetles are active during summer months, when they emerge from infested trees to new host trees to feed and breed.
The Associated Press
