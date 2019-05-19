Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dog stolen from sleeping passenger on the TTC
by News Staff
Posted May 19, 2019 11:58 am EDT
Malachi, an 8-year-old chihuahua/jack russell terrier mix, was stolen from his owner's lap while she slept on the TTC. FACEBOOK/Alberta Alexandra Bakker
A dog owner is beside herself when she realized someone had stolen her treasured pup while she slept on the subway on Saturday.
Alberta Bakker said she got on at Eglinton station and fell sleep with her dog on her lap. When she woke up to get off at St. Andrew station, 8-year-old Malachi was gone. Her iPad was also stolen.
She said she has contacted police and animal services and filed a report.
Malachi is a chihuahua and jack russell terrier mix with the I.D. number 833842. He was wearing a gray sweater that says “Mama’s Boy,” a harness and a rainbow leash when he was taken.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police.
In Japan, you could leave your iPad on the seat down at the other end of the train and it would still be there at the end of your trip.
Here, if it’s not nailed down, it’s history….