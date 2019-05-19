Dog stolen from sleeping passenger on the TTC

A dog owner is beside herself when she realized someone had stolen her treasured pup while she slept on the subway on Saturday.

Alberta Bakker said she got on at Eglinton station and fell sleep with her dog on her lap. When she woke up to get off at St. Andrew station, 8-year-old Malachi was gone. Her iPad was also stolen.

She said she has contacted police and animal services and filed a report.

Malachi is a chihuahua and jack russell terrier mix with the I.D. number 833842. He was wearing a gray sweater that says “Mama’s Boy,” a harness and a rainbow leash when he was taken.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police.