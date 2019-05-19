Crash on Havana's seafront boulevard kills 3, injures many

HAVANA — Cuban officials say a vintage car ran off Havana’s famed Malecon seafront boulevard and plowed into a crowd of pedestrians, killing three people and injuring about 20 others.

The official Cuban News Agency says two of those injured in Sunday’s crash are foreigners, though it doesn’t specify their nationalities.

Among the Cubans who died was journalist Ulises Canales of Cuba’s Prensa Latina agency.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is being investigated.

The Associated Press