Canadian killed in Honduras plane crash

Last Updated May 19, 2019 at 10:47 am EDT

CITYNEWS

Global Affairs is confirming that a Canadian citizen has been killed in a plane crash in Honduras.

A spokesperson for the department says the crash happened in the Roatan Islands area.

Stefano Maron says consular officials in the capital, Tegucigalpa, are in contact with local authorities and providing consular assistance to the victim’s family.

Local media report that all five people who died in yesterday’s crash were foreigners.

