At least 1 dead in bus accident in eastern Germany
by The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2019 5:00 pm EDT
FRANKFURT — German police say a passenger bus with more than 70 people aboard has crashed on a highway in the country’s east, causing at least one death.
A report from the dpa news agency, citing police, said the bus overturned on the A9 highway near the city of Leipzig. It said some of the injured were in serious condition.
Four helicopters and 10 ambulances were reported involved in taking the injured for medical treatment.
The bus was on a scheduled trip from Berlin to Munich under the auspices of mobility services provider FlixBus. Dpa carried a statement from FlixBus expressing its concern for the passengers.
The Associated Press
